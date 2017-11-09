Family fun activities planned at fundraiser for Melton boy who has been treated for cancer

Have your say

Lots of family activities are planned alongside a fundraising football match tomorrow evening (Friday) for a Melton boy who is confined to a wheelchair after treatment for cancer.

Before his illness, 11-year- old William Billingsley loved playing for Asfordby Colts Under 12s.

So Asfordby FC has now organised a special match between coaches and parents at their Hoby Road ground.

There will also be medieval stunts and a demonstration of fire breathing.

A musical interlude will be provided by Melton’s Toy Soldiers Band and there will also be a visit from Filbert Fox, the official mascot of Leicester City FC.

Attendees can also browse stalls and take part in a raffle and an auction.

All proceeds will go to William and his family to make his life more comfortable.

We reported back in August how relatives, friends and local traders had rallied behind the family by transforming their back garden so William could enjoy it in his wheelchair when he returned from hospital.

He is a devoted Tottenham Hotspur FC fan and he was thrilled to receive a video message of support from star player Dele Alli.

Doors open for the event at 6pm with the match due to kick off at 7.30pm.