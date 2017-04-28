Ed Sheeran sends special video message to four-year-old Melton girl with leukaemia

A four-year-old Melton girl has been boosted in her fight against leukaemia with a video message from pop superstar Ed Sheeran

Evie Moore, who loves the singer’s music, was due to watch him in concert at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on Wednesday night.

She wasn’t well enough to attend the gig following a recent intense bout of chemotherapy but the singer, who has sold millions of records worldwide, surprised the little girl with a personal video message the next morning.

Dad Chris (29) said: “Evie absolutely adores him so it was lovely for her to get this message.

“She was over the moon when it came through.

“It lasted about 12 seconds and he basically said he had heard she was coming to the show but wasn’t well enough and he sent his love to her.

“Obviously it was a bit of a shame she couldn’t go to the concert but the message is something she can always look back on and keep.”

Evie, who attends St Mary’s Primary School in Melton, was diagnosed with leukaemia in October 2015.

She was in remission after treatment only for Chris and Evie’s mum, Helena Isaac (29), to be told the devastating news in February this year that she had developed a more aggressive type of leukaemia.

Consultants told the couple it is very rare for a patient to swap one type for another so quickly.

Evie is currently in the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham undergoing another heavy bout of chemotherapy and will eventually need a bone marrow transplant if a match can be found.

Chris said: “The way we see it is Evie is a fighter. There is always the worry that we could end up with the worst case scenario because we’ve seen it happen to other children where Evie has been treated.

“It’s unfair and it’s hard but we are hoping they can find a bone marrow match for her.”

The couple’s other daughter, Freya (3), was tested but results showed she wasn’t a match.

Chris and Helena want to encourage more people to become bone marrow donors.

He added: “It’s very important that people join the donor list, not just to help Evie but to help other children and their families who are going through the same thing as we are.”

A teacher at Evie’s school, Hannah Cheyney, has raised more than £1,500 for the children’s cancer charity Clic Sargent, which has provided great support to the little girl’s family.

During the Easter holidays, the teacher was sponsored to cycle more than 1,000 miles from one end of the UK to the other, John O’Groats to Land’s End.

To join the bone marrow donor, if you are over 30, go online here https://www.dkms.org.uk/en and if you are aged 16 to 30 go here https://www.anthonynolan.org/

To follow the family’s Facebook page recording Evie’s brave battle with leukaemia go online here: https://www.facebook.com/Evies-fight-with-Leukaemia-Round-2-846163602192124/