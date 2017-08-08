Consultation launched to merge two village doctors’ surgeries

Two GP practices which together look after 3,200 patients could be about to merge.

The Stackyard Surgery, at Croxton Kerrial, and the Woolsthorpe Surgery, at Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, have started consulting with patients on the proposed move on Monday.

If they merged, it would mean there would be one patient list and those registered at either practice would be able to access their healthcare from either location.

The merger would also allow the surgeries to secure GP services throughout the rural population as well as providing timely care for patients who require urgent visits to prevent unnecessary hospital admissions.

Dr Simon Wooding, senior partner at both the Stackyard and Woolsthorpe Surgeries said: “The merger would see a number of advantages for our patients including access to a range of healthcare professionals, the ability to attend either practice as well as receiving care closer to home.”

The practices have written to every household asking for their views.

The consultation runs for 45 days until September 20.