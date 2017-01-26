Claire Lomas’s baby joy after pregnancy scare

Paralysed fundraiser Claire Lomas is celebrating the birth of her second child a month early after a scan picked up a rare pregnancy complication.

Chloe arrived on Tuesday at the Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, a month early and weighing 5lb 7oz.

Claire, from Eye Kettleby, was admitted to hospital a fortnight ago after doctors diagnosed her with Vasa Previa, where the baby’s blood vessels cross or run near the internal opening of the uterus. It can be a dangerous condition if not picked up before the birth.

An ecstatic Claire told the Melton Times: “The hospital, the NHS and all the staff have been incredible and I am forever grateful for them for looking after us for the safe delivery of our baby girl.

“I feel very fortunate I was diagnosed with Vasa Previa because it can often have a tragic end.

“I have had some messages from mums who were not so fortunate as myself.”

Claire said Chloe was only 6oz lighter than her sister, Maisie, despite arriving early.

She added: “I have had my electrical stimulation FES bike in my room and my legs are so strong. It has let me stay as fit as possible while I’ve been in hospital and so many friends and family have visited so I haven’t been too bored.”

Claire was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours List for her remarkable fundraising efforts - she has raised more than £500,000 for the Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation with gruelling activities such as walking both the London Marathon and Great North Run events in a robotic suit. She achieved all this after being paralysed from the chest down following a riding accident 10 years ago.

Claire will receive her MBE at Buckingham Palace on February 28.

It will be an exciting day because she has also been invited to appear as a guest on the Chris Evans BBC Radio 2 breakfast show on the morning of the investiture.

Claire added: “I can’t wait to go to the palace. It will be a lovely family celebration - and a thanks to them for being amazing throughout my journey.”

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt wrote to congratulate her on her MBE, writing: “This is an ackowledgement of the lasting and immeasurably valuable contribution you have made to spinal injury research.

“Your work has helped ensure that research into spinal injuries can continue by developing effective treatments.”