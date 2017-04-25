Becks campaigns after ‘terrifying’ rare heart attack

A Melton woman who survived a rare type of heart heart attack is spearheading the first patient-led study into the condition and is also fronting a national campaign to raise money for research.

Five years ago, Becks Breslin (39) almost died after developing SCAD (Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection), which causes spontaneous heart attacks but is unrelated to coronary heart disease as the arteries do not narrow.

She is now working with scientists and 500 fellow SCAD patients in a bid to find out more about the condition.

Beck said: “Becks said: “I count myself lucky the doctor found out that my heart attack had been caused by SCAD, but I was told not much was known about the condition.

“I’ve managed to find something positive from my terrifying experience but it’s only through the public’s generous donations that these kind of projects can continue.”

Becks is featured on posters promoting the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) ‘Wear it. Beat it.’ campaign, which encourages the nation to wear red and hold a fundraising event on Friday June 9.

Get involved in the campaign, which is in aid of heart research, at wearitbeatit.bhf.org.uk or call 0300 330 0645 for a free fundraising pack.