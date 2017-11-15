Asfordby fundraiser generates £3,000 for Melton boy suffering from cancer

A charity football match and family fun night at Asfordby raised more than £3,000 for an 11-year-old boy who is being treated for cancer.

William Billingsley, who lives in Melton, was guest of honour at the event on Friday at Asfordby FC.

William Billingsley with some of the players from the coaches versus parents football match at Asfordby EMN-171113-145701001

William loved playing for Asfordby Colts Under-12s before his illness but he is now confined to a wheelchair because of a spinal tumour.

The centrepiece of the event was a football match between coaches and parents at the Hoby Road club.

There were also medieval stunts and a demonstration of fire breathing.

A musical interlude was provided by Melton’s Toy Soldiers Band and there was also a visit from Filbert Fox, the official mascot of Leicester City FC.

Jo Snow-Tyler and Jake Shelley with some of the auction donations from local businesses and Premiership clubsat a charity fundraiser at Asfordby EMN-171113-145650001

Local businesses and individuals provided prizes and lots for a raffle and an auction, and there were also stalls to browse.

William’s mum, Karen, said: “The support we got on the night was overwhelming.

“William loved it.

“The highlight of his night was presenting the trophy after the football match.”

Medieval re-enactors take to the pitch during the fundraising evening at Asfordby EMN-171113-145604001

Organiser Duncan Shelley said: “This night was all organised in about six weeks, which was an amazing achievement by everyone.

“It was a fantastic evening with close to a capacity crowd for the match.

“The game, itself, was won by the coaches of Asfordby by five goals to two and it was played in great spirit with some good natured barracking from the sidelines.

“It was great to see the guest of honour, Will, who was given a guard of honour as he high-fived all the players onto the pitch.

“He presented the Will’s Trophy to the winning team at the end.

“We want this to be an annual thing with monies raised going to other local causes.”

Duncan, who is secretary of Asfordby FC, added: “We would very much like to thank so many on an individual basis but the list would be huge.

“It was a huge honour to host the event.

“A huge thank you must be given to all the local shops and local people who have donated, the players in the football game, the medieval stunt show, the Melton Toy Soldiers band, the clubs who supported us, such as Manchester United, Leicester City, Arsenal, Mansfield Town and Lincoln City, Filbert Fox and all the volunteers who helped at the event.”

The fund for Will will be swelled by the proceeds from a fashion show.

The M & Co clothes store is holding it at 7pm on Friday - tickets are available from the store or from Asfordby FC.

We reported back in August how relatives, friends and town tradespeople worked together to level off the garden at William’s family home so he could go outside in his wheelchair when he returned home from hospital.