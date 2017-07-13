Asfordby family’s special cancer unit visit with legends from Leicester City FC

The Asfordby family of a teenage cancer sufferer have toured the hospital unit where she is treated with legendary former Leicester City footballers who helped them raise thousands of pounds for it.

Relatives of Jessica Edwards (14) are so grateful for the treatment she has received from staff at Ward 27 at the Leicester Royal Infirmary they organised a charity football match last month which raised more than £7,000 to support services there.

Jessica Edwards, an Asfordby teenager who has been treated for cancer at Ward 27, with her sister Isabelle in the unit's 'Chill Out Room' EMN-170607-164725001

Foxes favourites from yesteryear, Steve Walsh and Muzzy Izzet, played in the game and they joined Jessica, her father Chris and other family members on a special visit.

They met staff members and handed over the money raised.

Ward manager Rosie Faulkner said: “We were delighted to receive this presentation from Chris, Jessica and the Leicester City Legends.

“What a fantastic effort by them all and we are sure they had great fun taking part in the match too.

Deputy sister, Lyndsey Jackson, explains to Foxes' legend Muzzy Izzet how donations and charity events help Ward 27 at the LRI to offer the service they do. EMN-170607-164646001

“The money raised will be used to enhance the care for patients on the ward.”

Jessica was 12 when she was diagnosed with cancer.

She is in remission now, but has 10 months left of her chemotherapy treatment.

Of the fundraising effort she inspired, Jessica said: “I didn’t like being the centre of attention and was embarrassed that a lot of people thought it was all about me.

City legend Steve Walsh gives a speech to staff on Ward 27 on what it means to the LCFC Legends to be able to help generate valuable revenue with their charity matches EMN-170607-164714001

“It wasn’t all about me, it’s about raising money for other kids who will go through what I have had to go through.”

Her dad Chris said: “The facilities and staff on Ward 27 have been invaluable in the whole experience, not just for Jessica, but for us as a family too.

“The ward feels more like a youth club and a hotel than it does a cancer ward.

“Visitors are free to come and go as they please, the patients and families are made to feel more like guests than patients.”