Air ambulance attends emergency incident in Melton

The air ambulance was scrambled on Saturday afternoon to treat a person with an urgent medical condition.

Paramedics with the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA) landed in a car park off Scalford Road.

A member of the public was spotted giving the medics a lift in a car to the address where they treated the patient.

A spokesperson said: “The air ambulance was dispatched at 4.17pm, arriving at the scene at 4.30pm.

“They joined East Midlands Ambulance Service at the scene of the incident, and assessed and treated the patient, who had suffered a medical emergency.

“The patient was then taken to hospital via land ambulance.”