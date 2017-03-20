Hats the way they had party fun at Melton church’s activities morning

Hats of all shapes, sizes and colours were the order of the day at the latest Saturday activities morning held by St Mary’s Church at Melton Borough Council offices, in Parkside, on Saturday.

The theme of the morning was ‘March Madness...the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party’ and everyone was invited to come along in a “Mad” hat or to dress up as their favourite character from Alice in Wonderland. There was also the chance to meet the Queen of Hearts, who gave out jam tarts.

Helpers Liz and John Craig found some mad hats to go along in PHOTO: Supplied

Amongst the many activities people had the opportunity to make hats, decorate biscuits, meet Hattie the clown and take part in her balloon workshop. There was an Alice in Wonderland quiz, table-top games, arts and crafts, story-telling and a short act of worship at the end.

In addition to the usual tea, coffee and cake, everyone’s favourite party refreshment ice cream and jelly was on offer.

Around 100 people attended the free event. If you missed this month’s fun and games this time around, then don’t despair, the next activities morning theme ‘Easter Egg-citement’ is on Saturday, April 8, from 10.30am to 12 noon, at Melton Borough Council offices in Parkside.

Two Queen of Hearts PHOTO: Supplied

Karen Balding had a fun time helping people to decorate biscuits PHOTO: Supplied