Harby lantern parade lights up The Leys

Christmas arrived early in Harby after an eye-catching lantern procession took over The Leys on Sunday.

The event which was organised by the Harby Village Hall Committee saw youngsters and adults finally light up their willow creations which they had made at workshops in November.

The parade coincided with a festive carol service and the public being able to see 24 advent windows which had been co-ordinated by the committee with a Christmas theme.

Jonathan Neale, chairperson of the Harby Village Hall Committee, said: “We organised this evening to give something back to the community, throughout the year, the village provide the hall with a lot of support so we just wanted to say thank you.”

Since September the Harby Village Hall Committee has raised over £2,500 from events such as hosting a quiz night and ladies night.

The money raised is being used to maintain and improve the current facility but in the long term, plans are being made for a new village hall.

The committee would welcome new members. To volunteer email harbyvillagehall@btinternet.com or for more information visit https://www.facebook.com/Harby-Village-Hall-Leicestershire-241334529231096/