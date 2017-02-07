Harby Harlequins entertain with The Wizard of Hose pantomime

The Harby Harlequins gave five pantomime performances in four days to the delight of very enthusiastic audiences last week.

A cast of 21 took part in The Wizard of Hose at Harby Village Hall (February 1-4).

Enhanced by colourful costumes (Sally Fagan), scenery (Kevin Becken), five piece live band (Richard Hedley) and choreography (Jo Ives), the well rehearsed performers delivered a tale full of scripted and visual humour. Several well earned curtain calls followed each production.

Eddie Lilley, director and writer of the group, said: “Our first night was good, but thereon after just got better. I could see their confidence grow and remain completely undaunted by a delay caused by a lighting failure, expediently remedied by Hawthorns on Thursday.

“The Harlequins standards are always high and this production ranks with the best in our 19 years to date.

“I’m amazed that so many local people have such a cache of talent waiting to be discovered. It’s a delight to work with such a welcoming and unselfish group of friends.”

For more details or pictures of the Harby Harlequins visit their website at http://www.harbyharlequins.co.uk/