Happy riders battle the elements in Viking Challenge Redmile cycle event

This year around 1,200 entrants took part in the annual Viking Challenge charity road cycle event.

Battling against the elements on Sunday, riders conquered muddy puddles and ferocious gales to complete this infamous ride.

The 30/50 kilometre cycle challenge, which starts and finishes at Redmile Primary School was the 23rd annual event and is set, the organisers hope, to raise over £20,000 for the school and its charity partner the Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust, through entry fees and sponsorship money.

Cally Keetley, trustee of the charity, said: “Thank you to all the intrepid riders who braved the mud and to the Viking Challenge for choosing Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust as its charity partner this year.

“All our volunteers out on the course had a great day marshaling and cheering everyone on.”

Colin Shearer, chair of the organising committee, said: “It was a great but tough day with all participants riding safely in at times, inclement weather but still having fun.

“With our entrants, it seems the more mud there is, the better the event!

The food stops were as popular as always with cakes, chocolates, bananas and pork pies all being eaten across the course. The sausage rolls also proved to be a big hit.

The Viking Challenge attracts cyclists from across the country with riders travelling from Marlow on Thames, Warwick, Doncaster and Darlington.

Mrs Jatinder Sembi, acting executive head teacher at Redmile Primary School, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has helped organise this unique event, especially our Viking Challenge committee who work tirelessly all year round on a voluntary basis to prepare.

“Without their enthusiasm and dedication, the Viking Challenge wouldn’t be the successful event that it is.”