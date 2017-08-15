Hamilton fun run and family day raises £1,200 for MS Society

More than 100 runners of mixed ability came together for an annual charity fun run.

Hamilton Tennis Club hosted the fourth 3.4-mile Hamilton United fun run and family day, in aid of MS Society, on Sunday, with 107 people pulling on their trainers.

MS Society coordinators Pete Smith and Zoe Handley on registration duty PHOTO: Tim Williams

The event was launched by the Mayor of Melton councillor Tejpal Bains, with participants including runners from Melton Running Club, casual joggers, dog walkers and fancy dress entrants.

Race organiser Patrick Wainwright said: “We had the highest turnout ever with a slight increase on last year, and raised round about £1,200.”

“Duncan Greene romped home to complete a hat-trick of wins in 2015, 2016 and now 2017. He finished the course in a time of 22 minutes.

“I’d like to say thank you to the following who helped sponsor or contribute in some way. They’re Horton Estate Agents, C & A Scaffolding Services, Melton DVS Van Rental, Pete from the Melton and Rutland MS Group, Tejpal who presented the medals, staff and helpers on the day and other local businesses who donated raffle prizes.

Time for a warm-up before the fun run PHOTO: Tim Williams

Every year the Hamilton fun run and family fun day chooses someone new in the community to support by raising awareness of their situation, and this year was no different. Melton MS sufferer George Wood was selected and drew the raffle.

Other attractions on the day included a barbecue, bouncy castle, live music, pop-up photo booth, raffle and children’s magician.

“It was a great day and I’m looking forward to doing it again next year,” added Patrick on behalf of the team.