Guided tours to start in renovated Melton church

Visitors will get the chance this weekend to see some of the work being carried out as part of the £1.9 million Re-Ordering Project at St Mary’s Church in Melton with guided tours of the historic building.

Tours are being held on Saturday at timed intervals, from 10am until 4pm, with limited numbers in each. Sign-up sheets are available in the reception of the Samworth Centre, in Burton Street, with a cost of £5 per person.

It has been closed since January to allow the biggest renovation scheme to be carried out for 200 years.

The church is having underfloor heating installed, together with state-of-the-art lighting and a better quality organ and sound system.

The floor is also being levelled and toilets made more accessible to make it easier for disabled visitors to attend. Another feature will be a Melton stained glass window.

St Mary’s will reopen in December in time for the traditional Christmas tree festival.