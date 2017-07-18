Good causes in the Melton borough get welcome boost from Freemasons’ donations

Two good causes in the Melton borough have benefited from donations made by the Leicestershire and Rutland Freemasons.

The awards were made at a special event held at Freemasons’ Hall, Leicester, in June, where £47,700 was given to 31 local and national charities at the event.

Christopher Rowley (Dove Cottage Day Hospice), Peter Kinder and Pete Williamson PHOTO: Andy Green

The Matt Hampson Foundation received a donation of £500 to assist in funding a sports rehabilitation centre at Burrough on the Hill.

Roy Jackson, chairman said: “Matt’s dream is to be build the Get Busy Living Centre to allow people with similar injuries to get together to try and convince them that there is life after a catastrophic injury. I sincerely thank the Freemasons for their donation.”

Dove Cottage Day Hospice in Stathern which offers quality palliative day care to people living in north east Leicestershire, Rutland and south east Nottinghamshire received a total of £500 which will fund improved services.

Christopher Rowley, charity director, said: “Dove Cottage provides 3,500 day care support places each year. We’re trying to develop more services to support people suffering from dementia so this money will go towards that work. Thank you very much and we very grateful.”