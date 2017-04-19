Funeral date set for woman who sadly died in a Melton house fire

A funeral service for a woman who died in a Melton house fire will be held next month.

Pat Bishop, who was 72, passed away after her family home caught fire in Lambert Close last month.

Her funeral will be held at St Peter’s Church in Kirby Bellars on Friday May 5 at 1.45pm.

Richard Barnes Funeral Service is arranging the funeral and donations are invited for the The Mount Group RDA riding school for the disabled at Somerby, which Pat was a leading light for years.

Pat’s husband, Rod, and son, John, were discharged from hospital after the fire.