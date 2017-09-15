Friends’ Melton tea party raises substantial sum for Breast Cancer Care

A group of Year 11 students from John Ferneley College students have raised £1,405 for Breast Cancer Care by holding a “Cake against Cancer” tea party.

Sophie Morrison, Jasmine Burton, Maddy Lygo, Charlotte Hill and Felicity Thurley used the remaining days of their recent summer holiday to serve coffee and cakes to local residents at 65 Burton Road, Melton.

The five friends all worked hard to deliver a professional catering event following on from them having all successfully achieved their Duke of Edinburgh awards earlier in the year.

After plenty of canvassing they collected over 30 prizes for a raffle donated by businesses in the form of gifts or vouchers.

Such is the success of the event that they’re planning another charity event next year.