Friends in Melton have fun at Macmillan garden party

Have your say

Tea, coffee and cakes were on the menu at a garden party to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Wendy Robertshaw of Owen Crescent, Melton, held the gathering with friends and sold knitted toys which she had been making.

The occasion lasted about an hour and raised £73 for the charity.

The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Macmillan starts on September 29. People can get their free fundraising kit to host a coffee morning from https://coffee.macmillan.org.uk