Friends from Somerby and Ashwell united in quest to do Great North Run for Breast Cancer Now

A pair of friends will be in the running to raise cash for Breast Cancer Now, the UK’s largest breast cancer charity.

Anna Pollard and Kizzy Hunt will be putting themselves to the test when they take part in the Great North Run on Sunday, September 10.

Both will be running in memory of Kim Pollard, Anna’s mum, who sadly lost her battle to secondary breast cancer 10 years ago in December.

Anna said: “My mother started raising money for Breakthrough Breast Cancer and Cancer Research UK after she was first diagnosed in June 2002. The Melton Times covered her story as part of the Breast Cancer Awareness month.

“Since mum passed away in 2007 our family has done various things to raise money, from the London Moonwalk, to more locally Proms in the Pub and smaller cake sales.

“The Great North Run will be a big challenge for us so it feels right that it sits with a 10 year anniversary.”

The first time runners have set themselves a target of raising £500 each, but want to raise a much cash as possible for their chosen cause. As well as running in the world’s biggest half marathon they have organised a coffee morning on Saturday, December 19 at Somerby Village Hall, from 10am to 12noon.

Anna added: “This is the first time that either of us have ran a half marathon and have perhaps picked on of the most prestigious ones to do, nothing like a bit of pressure to get the job done!

“Kizzy lives in Ashwell and I’m from Somerby, so there have been more than enough hills for us to train on as we have been told the Great North Run is a hilly one.

“Our training has been good, perhaps a little slow at times because we’ve both suffered with a couple of injuries. We both did the Whissendine 6ix in July, neither of us have ever ran a race, so that was an eye opener for us both.”

Should anyone wish to sponsor the girls visit their JustGiving pages.

Anna’s is- https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/anna-pollard2017

Kizzy’s is-https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kizzy-hunt2017