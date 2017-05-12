Former Melton resident Diana returns to open care home’s new garden

A woman who used to reside in Melton returned to the site of her former private house to open the garden of a new luxury care home.

Diana Twitchen, whose house ‘Six Elms,’ was formally located at the site of The Amwell, a new all-inclusive, residential, nursing, dementia and respite care home, commemorated the official opening of the landscaped garden by planting a magnolia tree.

Diana Twitchen PHOTO: Hazel Paterson Photography

The garden overlooks the River Eye and includes a wooden gazebo which allows residents and their friends and family to enjoy the garden all year round.

The Amwell manager Chris Batty said the home decided to plant a magnolia as it used to be a central feature in the garden, but was removed during the building works, so it seemed only natural to replace it.

The site of the former house on Asfordby Road, where The Amwell now resides, had been in the Twitchen family for two generations.

Chris said: “We had a lovely day at the opening of our new garden and would like to thank our special guest Diana for visiting us and planting the tree. She was very impressed with The Amwell and could not believe how much it had changed.

“lt’s extremely important for a care home to have its own garden because it’s widely accepted that being in the garden and feeling a profound connection to the land directly affects our health and sense of well-being. The residents here will benefit enormously from it.”