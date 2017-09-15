Flying Scotsman chugs through Melton again

Steam enthusiasts cheered the iconic Flying Scotsman as it chugged through Melton again today (Friday).

Melton Times readers Paul Davies and Tina Mist snapped these lovely shots of the train as it passed Wyfordby and Frisby Crossing, respectively.

The Flying Scotsman steams through Frisby Crossing. PHOTO TINA MIST EMN-170915-171902001

Onlookers from the platforms at Melton station and the nearby Burton Street road bridge were thrilled to see the engine, which has been reconditioned at a cost of £4.2 million, as it made its way from London up to York.

If you want to see the Flying Scotsman, it will return to the tracks at Melton on November 4, stopping en route to pick up passengers.

Tickets can be booked from The Railway Touring Company online at enquiries@railwaytouring.co.uk or by telephone on 01553 661500.