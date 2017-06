A flying market stall shattered the glass window at the front of the Melton Times office as torrential rain and then high winds disrupted the popular Tuesday street market in the town.

Most stallholders packed up at lunchtime with few shoppers braving the stormy weather.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-170606-165756001

And as town estate representatives were dismantling stalls in Nottingham Street, one of the wooden tables was lifted up by the wind and crashed into the front window, shattering the glass and leaving shards hanging out.