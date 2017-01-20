Flurry of new vicars to take up Melton roles

A raft of new ministers have been appointed at churches throughout the Melton area after a campaign to fill a host of vacant posts.

Rev Dr Mary Barr will take over as team vicar in the Melton Mowbray Team Ministry with responsibility for Welby, Burton Lazars, Sysonby, Thorpe Arnold and Freeby.

Her husband, the Rev Canon John Barr will become Rector of the Benefice of the Ironstone Villages, which include churches at Waltham, Scalford, Goadby Marwood, Eaton, Eastwell, Chadwell and Wycomb.

They are both currently based at Great Malvern Priory in Malvern, Worcestershire, where she is associate minister and he is vicar.

It is expected they will take up their new roles in May.

Rev Dr Mary said: “I’m delighted by the prospect of moving to Melton along with my husband.

“It will be a huge wrench for John and I to leave the church family of Great Malvern Priory, where we’ve ministered together for the past 19 years, but we are looking forward to moving to a new home and new churches.”

Other new appointments in the Framland Deanery include the Rev James Hugh MacKay, known as Jamie, who is take over as priest in charge, rector designate, of Old Dalby, Nether Broughton, Long Clawson, Hose, Harby and Stathern. He currently works in the Diocese of Derby

The Rev David Philip Harknett, Team Vicar in The Melbury Team Ministry in the Diocese of Salisbury, is set to be priest in charge, rector designate, of the Benefice of The Upper Wreake, which encompasses Frisby, Kirby Bellars, Hoby, Rotherby, Brooksby and Ragdale.

The Rev Neil Stothers, who at the moment is assistant curate in the Benefice of Southport (Emmanuel), in the Diocese of Liverpool, becomes priest in charge, rector designate, of the South Croxton Benefice, covering churches at Ashby Folville, Gaddesby, South Croxton, Beeby, Thorpe Satchville and Twyford.