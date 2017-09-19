First Frisby on Show goes down well with villagers and visitors

Despite the changeable weather, the very first “Frisby on Show” was well attended and raised over £1,500 towards the running costs of St Thomas a Becket.

The day wasn’t really a fundraising event, but an opportunity for the village to show all the good things that are on offer there.

The new landlord of The Bell Inn very generously allowed Frisby Creatives, a newly formed arts and crafts group, to host an art exhibition in the old skittle alley and a show of classic cars to be parked in the pub car park.

Resident Diana Patterson said: “Many people travelled quite a distance to see the artists’ open studios and buy some of their paintings. Artists like Deborah Bird and Tim Fisher were busy all day explaining their works.

“Elsewhere, villagers could wander around Frisby following the Treasure Hunt to discover some of the historical landmarks and take part in the activities such as Messy Church in the methodist chapel.”

The organising committee hope that Frisby on Show will become a successful annual event.