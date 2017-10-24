First finalists chosen for Vale’s Got Talent contest

The first bunch of finalists for this year’s Vale’s Got Talent contest have been selected.

Judges decided that nine from sixteen acts should progress from the semi-finals at Candleby Lane School, Cotgrave, on Saturday.

The performers now vying for the title from districts such as Melton, Bingham, West Bridgford and Radcliffe-on-Trent include singer Thomas Markwick, The Starlight Street Dance Group, songwriter Eva Rose, musician Charlie Fearon, soloist Moyege Oke, dancers Ria and Safiya, singer Amelia Dennis, dancers Katie Rider and Jess Starling and ukulele player May Perks.

The second semi-final takes place at the same venue, on Saturday, November 18, at 7pm, and will feature six contestants from the Melton borough.

The final itself takes place on Friday, December 8, at the same time but the venue will be Cotgrave Welfare Social Club.

The eighth annual competition, with a total prize pot of £700 to be shared amongst winners, and a coveted trophy for first place, is being organised by the Vale of Belvoir Rotary Club to support Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, The Dictionary 4 Life project, Vale First Responders, Bingham And District Audio Magazine, Ash Lea School, Dove Cottage Day Hospice in Stathern and the Memory Cafe in Cotgrave.