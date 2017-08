Have your say

Firefighters from Melton were alerted yesterday evening (Monday) after a tractor caught fire.

Two crews attended the incident in Pasture Lane at Hose at 6.21pm.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call to say a tractor was on fire.

“Approximtately 40 square metres of scrub land was also involved in fire.

“A hose reel was used to tackle in the incident.”