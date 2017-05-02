Firefighters tackle shed blaze in Melton

Firefighters were alerted after a shed caught fire in Melton.

Two crews from Melton fire station attended the incident, which was at a property in Salisbury Avenue.

The report came in shortly before 6pm on Sunday and the shed suffered 25 per cent fire damage.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the blaze was believed to have been accidental.

The spokesperson added: “The call was received about a shed fire on Salisbury Avenue.

“On arrival crews confirmed one shed was fully involved in fire. One hose reel and only one appliance was required at this incident.”