Firefighters tackle serious house fire in Queniborough

Severe damage was caused to a semi-detached house in Queniborough yesterday (Sunday) after a blaze broke out.

Firefighters from Birstall and both the Eastern and Western stations attended the incident, in Marsden Avenue, at 12.21pm.

The fire destroyed a room on the ground floor, where it started, before spreading upstairs at the property.

Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a main jet to tackle the blaze.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said Western Power requested that the power supply to the whole street was isolated die to damage to an electricity box.

A spokesperson said: “The adjoining semi-detached property was checked but the fire had not spread although slight smoke logging was detected in the loft area.

“The fire was extinguished, all fire damaged items were removed from the property and advice was given to the occupier.”

The fire was believed to be caused accidentally.