Firefighters tackle kitchen blaze in Syston

Firefighters were alerted after a kitchen caught fire in a Syston house yesterday (Monday).

Reports were received about the incident, in Coplow Crescent, at 6.20pm.

Crews from the Birstall and Eastern stations attended the scene.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The kitchen was in a semi-detached property.

“Two sets of breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet were used to extinguish the fire.

“The kitchen suffered 50 per cent fire damage and the cause was accidental.”