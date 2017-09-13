Firefighters tackle chimney blaze at Whissendine

Firefighters were alerted last night (Tuesday) after a chimney caught fire in a house at Whissendine.

Crews from the Melton and Oakham stations attended the incident, at 9.27pm in Hortons Lane.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The initial call we received was advising us of a chimney on fire.

“The fire was contained to the downstairs section of the chimney and a thermal imaging camera, a hose reel jet and chimney rods were used to deal with it.”