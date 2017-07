Two crews of firefighters were alerted after reports of a car ablaze at Croxton Kerrial.

Appliances arrived on the scene, at 9.24am on Sunday, from Melton and Grantham.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue said: “A call was received to a car fire on Green Lane.

“One car was well alight and two breathing apparatus were used and two hose reel jets. “There was 100 per cent damage to the vehicle and the cause is believed to have been an accidental electrical fault.”