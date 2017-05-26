Firefighters battle with blazing Range Rover at Ab Kettleby

A Range Rover car was almost entirely destroyed by fire in an incident at Ab Kettleby this afternoon (Friday).

Two fire crews from Melton Fire Station attended the scene in Clawson Road after it was reported at 12.39pm.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the vehicle suffered 90 per cent fire damage and the blaze was believed to have started accidentally as a result of mechanical breakdown.

A spokesperson said: “We received a call about a car fire involving a Range Rover.

“One appliance from Melton was initially mobilised and, upon arrival, a message was received requesting a second appliance.

“The vehicle was fully involved in fire and firefighters used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets.”