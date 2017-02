Firefighters were alerted when a large shed caught fire in Syston in the early hours of Sunday.

A crew from Birstall attended the incident, in Fosse Way, and used a jet reel and two hose reels to control the blaze.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said a member of the public had called them at 3.08am to say a shed was on fire and that the cause was believed to be an electrical fault.