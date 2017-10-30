Firefighters battle house blaze in Asfordby Valley

Have your say

Firefighters raced to tackle a house fire in Asfordby Valley last night (Sunday).

Several calls were made by members of the public after flames were spotted in the back garden of a property in Main Road, at 9.44pm.

Two crews from the Melton station attended the scene, which resulted in a lean-to structure being destroyed by fire.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident commander liaised with the home owner about finding alternative accommodation with 10 per cent of the home damaged by fire and 90 per cent by heat and smoke.

A spokesperson said: “Several calls were received to a house on fire, which started in the back garden.

“Crews confirmed that this was a house fire which started as a shed fire and had spread.

“Four breathing apparatus were deployed under rapid deployment and two hose reel jets and a thermal imagining camera were in use.”