Firefighters battle hay and silage blaze at Harby

Three crews of firefighters battled with a blaze at Harby last night (Tuesday) after bales of hay and silage caught fire.

Two appliances were mobilised at 9.20pm from Melton Fire Station and another from the city’s Eastern Station, with a water bowser also attending from Loughborough.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call to a large quantity of bales involved in fire at Harby.

“Two stacks were fully involved in fire.

“The fire then spread to a third stack containing 700 bales of wrapped silage.

“A fire break was put in place to stop the spread to a fourth stack using farm vehicles.

“Firefighters used two main jets and a hose reel.”