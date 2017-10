Have your say

Firefighters are attempting to rescue a horse which is stuck in a bog at Holwell.

A crew from the Melton station and a technical rescue team from the Southern Station were called out to the incident in Nursery Lane, just before 10am,

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call reporting that a horse was stuck in a bog up to his belly.

“The horse is 16.3 hands high.

“The fire service is attempting to gain access to the horse.”