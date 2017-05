Investigators believe a car which was discovered on fire at Stathern was deliberately set alight.

Firefighters from Melton were called out to deal with the blaze, in Church Lane, just after 10pm.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We arrived to find a four-by-four vehicle involved in fire and well alight.

“Breathing apparatus and a hose reel were used. The cause was believed to be deliberate ignition.”