Fire service alerted after oven catches fire at Thurmaston property

Have your say

Firefighters attended after an oven caught fire in a property at Thurmaston this afternoon (Wednesday).

Crews from the Birstall and Eastern stations attended the incident in Southdown Drive at 12.48pm.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A call was received to a fire in the oven in the kitchen of a property.

“All occupiers were safely outside the property.

“The fire was out on arrival of the fire service and ventilation was carried out using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

“The oven was isolated and advice given to the occupier.”

The fire was believed to have been started by accident.