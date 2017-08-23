Fire destroys tractor and baler in village field

A tractor and baler were destroyed in a blaze last night (Tuesday) at Little Dalby.

Firefighters from Melton and Oakham were alerted to the fire, in Burrough Road, at 8.30pm.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A call was received requesting the fire service to attend a tractor and baler involved in fire in a field.

“Crews confirmed that the tractor and baler were well alight and they started using a compressed air foam system (CAFS) jet to extinguish the fire with two breathing apparatus wearers working in the open.”

The fire is believed to have been caused by an accidental build-up of straw.