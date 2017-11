Have your say

Firefighters have been battling a fire in a derelict building in Melton this afternoon (Wednesday).

Two crews from the Melton station and one from Birstall attended the incident, on Burton Road, at 1.23pm.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got saying smoke was issuing from the windows of a derelict building.

“Four breathing apparatus were used with one hose reel jet and one covering jet.

“Fire was located on the ground floor and first floor.”