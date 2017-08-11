Fire crews respond to blaze in industrial unit

Have your say

Firefighters were alerted after a blaze broke out in an industrial unit at Thurmaston this morning (Friday).

Two crews from the Eastern Station attended the incident, in Pinfold Road, at 11.42am.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue service said: “We got a call to a fire on Pinfold Road, located in the roof space of an industrial unit.

“The fire was extinguished prior to the arrival of the fire service.

“Embers were located in the roof space and we used ladders, a thermal imaging camera and a backpack to damp down.”