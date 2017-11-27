Fire crews battle with large fire in Harby field

Have your say

Two crews spent two hours battling a large fire in a field at Harby in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

Firefighters from Melton and Bingham attended the scene, in Waltham Lane, after a call from a nearby resident shortly before 1am.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On arrival, the incident commander confirmed a large unattended bonfire was involved in fire.

“Cutting equipment was used to gain entry to the location of the fire and a compressed air foam system jet was used to extinguish the fire.

“The owner had started a bonfire earlier and due to the wind this had spread the fire.”