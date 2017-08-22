Fete fun in Eastwell popular again

A jam-packed programme of entertainment was enjoyed by visitors to Eastwell Fete on Saturday.

The stand-out attraction was by far and a way three-time winner of UK’s Strongest Man Adrian Smith. “Mighty” as he’s otherwise known demonstrated his brute strength through a series of superhuman challenges.

Medieval minstrels make some merry noise in the Manor House garden PHOTO: Tim Williams

Other highlights included a dog show, cream teas, medieval musicians and the Graham Tranfield Quintet who returned after a couple of years away.

Organiser Sue Watford said: “The event was another great one and enjoyed by many adults and children.

“There was lots going on in the church and some interesting stalls and displays.

“The attendance was slightly down on previous fetes but it was easily above 1,200. Takings from the day totalled about £3,000 this year.

Tea and cakes are the order of the day at Eastwell fete PHOTO: Tim Williams

“The plan for next year is to introduce ourselves to Facebook so we can use it to drum up more interest.”

Eastwell Fete is held in the grounds of Eastwell Hall and St Michael and All Angels Church. Proceeds raised are given to the church.

Matt Robinson gets his caricature drawn by artist Sam Geeson PHOTO: Tim Williams