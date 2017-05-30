Female vicar joins the The Melton Mowbray Parish team

A welcoming service was held on Sunday, in St James Church, Burton Lazars, to celebrate the appointment of a new female Melton Mowbray Team Parish vicar.

The Rev Dr Mary Barr has been appointed to fill the vacancy left by the Rev Sharon Constable two year ago.

During the service team Rector, Rev Kevin Ashby, led Mary to her stall and said the words “I place you in your designated seat. The Lord sustain you in this office to which you have been called, and daily enable you to grow as a faithful servant of his church.”

Mary and her husband, the Rev Canon John Barr, were licensed by the Bishop of Leicester, the Rev Martyn Snow, at a special servive on Tuesday, May 23, at St Mary Magdalene Church, Waltham-on-the-Wolds.

Mrs Barr will assume responsibility for the churches of Burton Lazars, Freeby, Sysonby, Thorpe Arnold and Welby and become the Framland Deanery ministry development enabler. Mr Barr will be rector of the Benefice of the Ironstone villages of Stonesby, Waltham-on-the-Wolds, Eastwell, Eaton, Goadby Marwood, Scalford, Chadwell and Wycomb and become the Framland Deanery prayer and social responsibility enabler.