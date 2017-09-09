Fearless great-grandmother, 86, does hair-raising 15,000ft skydive for Dove Cottage Day Hospice in Stathern

A fearless 86-year-old great-grandmother has skydived at a top speed of 125 miles per hour, to raise £1,700 for Dove Cottage Day Hospice in Stathern.

Anne Porter, from Rutland, took to the skies on Saturday, September 2, before tandem parachute jumping from 15,000ft above the Old Sarum Airfield in Wiltshire.

Anne said: “I wanted to do something challenging and exciting to raise money to provide facilities or equipment for people with similar health problems that my husband had a few years ago. Dove Cottage Day Hospice fit the bill nicely.

“The hospice provides high quality palliative day care to people with advanced progressive life-limiting illnesses who live in North East Leicestershire, Rutland and South East Nottinghamshire.”

Georgina Steward, from Dove Cottage, said: “What an inspiring and brave woman Anne is. We’re so thrilled with her achievement.

“Anne still has money to come in, but we wanted to say thanks to all who have sponsored her.”

The mother of two, grandmother of five and great-grandmother of two, believes age is just a number and has never considered herself to be an old lady. She added: “My grandchildren, all aged over 21, know that I love life and this challenge gave me an opportunity to stay young for them.”

To make a donation to Anne’s skydive visit: https://mydonate.bt.com/events/annesskydive/445240