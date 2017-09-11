Father and daughter of Claire Lomas do her proud at the Great North Run

Inspirational fundraiser Claire Lomas is beaming with pride after her father and daughter took centre stage for a change to raise thousands of pounds for charity at yesterday’s (Sunday’s) Great North Run.

Martin Lomas (66) completed the half-marathon course to generate more than £1,000 for the Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation (NSIF), which Claire has raised more than £600,000 for since being paralysed from the chest down in a riding accident a decade ago.

Claire Lomas and daughter Maisie, after the six-year-old completed the Mini Great North Run EMN-171109-145133001

And six-year-old Maisie made £1,150 for the same cause, which seeks a cure for paralysis, by running the Mini Great North Run for children.

Claire, of Eye Kettleby, told the Melton Times: “I am incredibly proud of Maisie and dad, who had never run before until training for this.

“It was a fantastic achievement and I am a very proud mum and daughter.”

Claire, who was interviewed live on BBC television by presenter Gabby Logan during the event while holding baby daughter Chloe, completed last year’s event wearing a robotic suit while 16 weeks pregnant.

She was back in the suit on Sunday to finish the last mile of the course as part of a Simplyhealth Great Run Day, a campaign to get people more active.

“It was incredible,” added Claire. “It brought back special memories from last year and I had such brilliant support.

“It was also brilliant training for my next challenge, the Simplyhealth Great South Run.

“Afterwards Chloe did her first live interview on BBC with Gabby Logan.

“It felt special taking her to the event after announcing my pregnancy on the challenge last year.”