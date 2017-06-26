Family fitness fun day gets Melton active at leisure centre

People across the borough have been getting active as part of a community fun day held at Melton’s Everyone Active Waterfield Leisure Centre on Saturday.

The event offered everyone, regardless of age or ability, the opportunity to try a range of sporting activities, including swimming lessons, fitness challenges, gym classes and taster sessions. There was also a bouncy castle and face painter to keep children entertained.

Five-year-old Rowan Long joins Bee Active for a bounce PHOTO: Tim Williams

The day aimed to showcase the wealth of sports and activity opportunities on offer to people and encourage them to try new ways of keeping fit.

Everyone Active offered free drowning prevention sessions in support of Drowning Prevention Week (June 19-25). Qualified assessors led the session and provided the community with lifesaving knowledge of how to save another person during a life threatening situation in the water.

General manager Matthew Hopkin said: “Our goal is to encourage local people to be more active and improve their health and wellbeing. The community fun day offered everyone a chance to try different sports and we hope it encourages more people to take part in a new activity as a way of leading a more active lifestyle.”