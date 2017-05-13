Family event hopes to recreate ‘feel of Melton Show’

Organisers of a fledgling family event are aiming to turn it into a modern day experience to rival Melton Day, which attracted crowds of 25,000 people in the 1980s and 1990s.

Party in the Park is going ahead on Saturday, July 1 at the town’s Play Close.

It was held for the first time last summer after being organised by employees of Melton-based Mars and part-funded by the company.

It is hoped this year’s event will be even better with the accent on featuring acts and groups based in the borough in the main arena, as well as artists and craftspeople showcasing their skills.

Andy Macdonald, one of the organisers, said: “The feel we are trying to create is along the lines of Melton Day.

“We want it to have a real community atmosphere and it will be totally free.”

Visitors are invited to bring a dog with them to take part in a fun dog show or a dog agility course.

There will also be a classic car show, penalty shootout contest, fairground games and live music.

Andy said: “We want people to contact us who run local clubs and groups, such as martial arts, dance, sports and music, to show off what they do in the main arena.

“We are also keen to have an arts and craft area for people to showcase their skills.”

Stalls will cost £30 to hire, or £15 if brought to the venue.

Proceeds from the event, which will be from 9am until 5pm, will be split between the Rainbows Hospice, Hounds for Heroes and Pets as Therapy charities.

To get involved email andrew.macdonald@effem.com for more details.