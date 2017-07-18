Families rally to help Melton creche after thieves steal play equipment

Staff at a Melton creche have been overwhelmed by the response of local people after thieves made off with most of their play equipment and toys from the back yard.

Owner Joanna Kavanagh and her team were left devastated by the theft at Melton Creche Services in North Street.

Slides, climbing frames, seesaws and several toys which 20 youngsters enjoyed using every day all went missing from the back yard.

What made it even worse was that a lot of the equipment was donated by a mum who used to take her baby there before she died aged 15 months.

Owner Joanna said: “When I told her about the theft she was devastated like we all were.

“It’s just wicked because it is young children who are the victims.”

Joanna, who has run the creche for 18 months, didn’t want the youngsters to go without so she bought some cheap replacements the next day.

And since the theft she has been inundated by deliveries of toys and play equipment from Melton families whose children don’t use them anymore.

“It’s been really lovely the way the community has pulled together,” she said.

“After a really bad week last week after the stuff was stolen we’ve had a lovely week.

“We’re lucky that Melton is a caring community.”

An average of 20 children a day use the creche, aged from four months to 12.

Many are from low income families.

Joanna is planning to open a new baby creche downstairs later this year.

She added: “I’m proud of my staff and we have lots to look forward to now.”