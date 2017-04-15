Families have fun peering inside Cold War bunker at Buckminster

More than 80 people attended the latest Open Day at the Buckminster Royal Observer Corps (ROC) nuclear monitoring post, No.62.

At Buckminster Village Hall, those visiting met re-enactors of the Cold War era and were able to see and handle memorabilia of the period, from Russia, East Germany and Great Britain. Also on display were social items such as spy novels, articles, poetry and many ROC artefacts.

Groups of visitors were taken to the bunker, where they descended underground to hear how close we were to nuclear war and to find out what life would have been like for the volunteers of the ROC whilst on duty.

Look out for details of the next Open Day in October at http://www.upanatemhistory.com/